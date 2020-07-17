Non-profit Project Mumbai to receive special UN award

Sections
Project Mumbai, a 20-month-old non-profit organisation that has worked on various social initiatives during the Covid-19 pandemic, is one of 50 organisations in the world selected by the United Nations (UN) SDG Action Campaign for a special award.

The UN SDG Action Campaign is an initiative established by the UN Secretary-General to bring people together from every part of the world, to act on sustainable development goals (SDG). Through its annual Action Awards, the UN SDG Action Campaign has recognised the most impactful initiatives undertaken and implemented in communities around the world to improve people’s lives amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the three recipients from India, Project Mumbai is the only one from the western region. Over the last 100 days, the organisation has launched three mental health helplines; built a network of volunteers to provide groceries and medicines to senior citizens and people with disabilities living alone, and contributed over 2 lakh personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to doctors and frontline workers. It also provided cooked meals to 45 lakh citizens — homeless and migrants across Mumbai — and grocery kits to over 20,000 families.

“This recognition by the United Nations honours the spirit of every individual who has contributed to our fight against Covid-19,” said Shishir Joshi, founder of Project Mumbai.



Marina Ponti, global director, UN SDG Action Campaign, said, “In the midst of the global health crisis, we see strong examples of solidarity among people everywhere. We congratulate Project Mumbai for their solidarity and determination to improve others’ lives, inspire resilience, and lift hopes in the face of this crisis.”

