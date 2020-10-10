Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Not easily spotted: Yellow-footed buttonquail rescued from Sahar area in Mumbai

Not easily spotted: Yellow-footed buttonquail rescued from Sahar area in Mumbai

The elusive yellow-footed buttonquail, a ground-dwelling bird, was rescued from Sahar area in Andheri on Friday by an animal rescue group. The bird is protected under schedule IV...

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:17 IST

By Badri Chatterjee,

Yellow-footed buttonquail, a ground-dwelling bird, was rescued by members of Aasha The Hope for Animals Welfare Trust from near Sahar police station. (Karan Solanki)

The elusive yellow-footed buttonquail, a ground-dwelling bird, was rescued from Sahar area in Andheri on Friday by an animal rescue group. The bird is protected under schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Members of Aasha The Hope for Animals Welfare Trust rescued the bird from near Sahar police station after receiving a distress call from resident Chandrakant Shinde.

“We were told the bird fell from a tree or some height and dislocated its right wing.

We informed the Mumbai forest department about the rescue,” said Naveen Solanki from the animal welfare group. “Since this bird is elusive and is not familiar with a human touch, it will need some time to get adjusted to our presence following which we will take it to the veterinary doctor for a detailed health examination.”

Solanki added the bird was approximately 4-5 inches in length. “The forest department has been informed about the rescue,” he said.

According to experts, the bird is generally spotted across grasslands and buffer areas of forests. “It is not rare for Mumbai but it is spotted very less due to its ability to camouflage easily as it is ground-dwelling. However, it is very much present in and around Sanjay Gandhi National Park,” said Girish Jathar, assistant director (climate change and Himalaya program), Bombay Natural History Society. “An interesting fact about this bird is females are brightly coloured and can be distinguished from males as the latter have a rufous neck collar on the throat. At the same time, males incubate the egg of the bird and not the female as opposed to other birds.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Oct 10, 2020 22:06 IST
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Oct 10, 2020 20:26 IST
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
Oct 10, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Afghan leadership won’t have concerns if India engages with Taliban’: Abdullah Abdullah
Oct 10, 2020 21:31 IST

latest news

Not easily spotted: Yellow-footed buttonquail rescued from Sahar area in Mumbai
Oct 10, 2020 22:17 IST
Meeting the moment: Queen Elizabeth honours coronavirus pandemic’s heroes
Oct 10, 2020 22:15 IST
Left with 2 days’ coal, Punjab stares at severe power outages
Oct 10, 2020 22:13 IST
BEST to add new buses, plans common mobility card, passenger information system in Mumbai
Oct 10, 2020 22:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.