Not enough public space in Mumbai to follow social distancing

As the lockdown eases in Mumbai after 70 days, green areas and public spaces have seen overcrowding, offering a grim reminder that the city has precious little open space.

According to Development Plan (DP) 2034, just 3% — or 15.37 square kilometres (sqkm) — of Mumbai comprises open space. With a total area of 458.28 sqkm and a population of 12 million people, this means 1.24 square metres (sqm) of accessible open space for each person in the city.

A recent paper by Sayli Udas Mankikar of Observer Research Foundation (ORF) placed Mumbai just ahead of Chennai (0.81 sqm per capita), but far below Delhi (21.52 sqm per capita) and Bengaluru (17.32 sqm per capita). Mumbai also fared poorly in international comparisons — New York City has 26.4 sqm per capita while London has 31.68 sqm per capita.

Pankaj Joshi, executive director, Urban Design Research Institute, said the recommended per person open space requirement is 10-12 sqm. “Lack of open spaces in Mumbai is a long-term problem which is now staring at us. In such a situation, citizens must exercise self-regulation,” Joshi said.

Photographs of crowded public areas, like Marine Drive, have raised concerns of accelerating the spread of Covid-19. Mankikar said residential societies can identify community spaces in and around their premises as alternatives. “A building’s terrace or a green space near a building, community halls can be looked at by citizens who have the option. We have to also look at staggered timings at all public spaces.”