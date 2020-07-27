Sections
Not interested in bringing MVA govt down: Fadnavis

In the first meeting of the newly appointed state executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that his party was...

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In the first meeting of the newly appointed state executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that his party was not interested in bringing the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government (MVA) down, but in a jibe, also asked the ruling parties to run the state, instead of just crying foul.

BJP president J P Nadda, who addressed the meet, asked party workers to be committed to get power in the state on its own strength in the future. He also asked them to actively expose the failures of the state government. “The BJP is not interested in bringing this government down. We are focussing on tackling Covid-19. The ruling government should stop crying and try to at least run the government,” said Fadnavis, in his concluding virtual address.

He also taunted chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who in an interview to his party mouthpiece, Saamna, had said that his government may be a three-wheeler, but he held its steering wheel. “An autorickshaw is driven as per the wishes of the passengers and not the driver. That’s the only way the autorickshaw driver will earn his daily income. This government is going in three different directions, at the cost of Maharashtra,” said Fadnavis.



Nadda underscored the Modi government’s efficiency in handling the pandemic, even as he slammed the state’s failure. The national BJP president said the timely decision to impose a lockdown in the country averted a major loss of life, unlike Europe and the US. “Party workers must effectively reach out to common man and communicate the work done by the Centre and aggressively expose the failures of the state government,” said Nadda.

State party president Chandrakant Patil also addressed party workers and reiterated the need to come out effectively as a party against the MVA government’s failures, from handling the pandemic to farmers’ issues.

