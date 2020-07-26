Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / BMC removes notice declaring Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow ‘Jalsa’ containment zone

BMC removes notice declaring Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow ‘Jalsa’ containment zone

Amitabh Bachchan is at present being treated for Covid-19 in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 18:11 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Mumbai

BMC workers remove a poster declaring Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow ‘Jalsa’ containment zone, July 26, 2020. (ANI)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed the poster that declared senior actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow ‘Jalsa’ as a Covid-19 containment zone, on Sunday.

It has been 14 days since the ‘Don’ actor, along with his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus on July 11.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were also admitted to the same hospital after testing positive for the virus.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ahead of Congress protest tomorrow, Rajasthan Guv reviews security at Raj Bhawan
Jul 26, 2020 19:10 IST
HDFC Bank chief Puri sells shares worth $113 million in lender
Jul 26, 2020 19:06 IST
Jalandhar police bust online betting racket, seize ₹1.23 crore
Jul 26, 2020 19:06 IST
Kangana’s team asks why Karan Johar has not been summoned in Sushant case
Jul 26, 2020 19:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.