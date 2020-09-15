Notice for fashion designer Manish Malhotra is ready, not issued yet: Mumbai municipal corporation clarifies after action against actor Kangana Ranaut

A week after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) inspected the bungalow of fashion designer Manish Malhotra – actor Kangana Ranaut’s neighbour at Bandra’s Pali Hill – over alleged structural violations, the civic body on Monday clarified that while it has prepared a notice related to the alterations, it has not served it yet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called BMC’s “approach towards illegal structures selective ”, stating that structural violations at Ranaut’s office were demolished within 24 hours.

The notice generated by BMC (a copy of which is with HT), names Malhotra under section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act. The notice states illegal construction/commencement of work and mentions four violations – contrary to the section 342 and 346 of the MMC Act.

It mentions that there is unauthorised change of user from residential to commercial office and addition and alteration by way of constructing partitions/cabins on the first floor; unauthorised construction of structure with brick wall and shed with sheet roof on the second floor terrace. The notice asks Malhotra to show sufficient evidence for the construction and alterations, failing which, the said work will be pulled down and BMC could take action against him under section 475A of the MMC Act, which includes punishment of imprisonment and fine.

Vinayak Vispute, additional municipal commissioner, H-West ward, which covers Bandra, said, “We have not issued any notice to Malhotra yet. There is no question of demolition of any illegal construction at his house yet. There is some construction adjoining bungalows of both Ranaut and Malhotra. However, Ranaut’s matter is in court, and we do not want to exercise any contempt of court.”

Malhotra’s spokesperson was not available for a comment.

Ranaut was issued a notice under section 354 (A) of the MMC Act by BMC on September 8, giving her 24 hours to explain the alleged illegal construction or face action. The next day, BMC went ahead with the demolition, citing that her explanation was not satisfactory.

Ranaut then approached the court, which put a stay on the matter till further hearing.

The actor has been involved in a bitter war of words with Maharashtra’s ruling party Shiv Sena, which also controls BMC, after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

BJP corporator Vinod Mishra said, “Why has the BMC not served the notice for illegalities despite generating it? It is clear that the notice and the subsequent demolition at Ranaut’s house was an act of revenge by singling her out.”