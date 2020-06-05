Sections
Now, a portal that can predict requirement of beds, PPEs

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 18:20 IST

By Priyanka Sahoo,

A group of researchers from premier scientific institutions in the country have developed a web tool that can project the requirement of medical inventory such as ICUs, PPE kits, ventilators doctors and body bags, in the weeks to come.

As per developers, the district-wise mathematical projections are meant to help plan for a worst-case scenario.

The portal, launched on April 21, has been developed by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B), Jawaharlal Nehru Centre For Advanced Scientific Research, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and Armed Forces Medical College in Pune. The project was facilitated by the office of the principal scientific advisor to the Union government.

The portal is available at https://covid19medinventory.in. One can choose the state and district to view the projections for the requirement of medical inventory for four weeks. The projections include the number of ICUs needed, Covid-19 mortality rate, 10-bed dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, doctors, nurses and paramedics, ventilators, infusion pumps, full Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) kits for frontline and supporting staff and body bags. For example, the model predicts that Mumbai city will require 590 doctors and 520 ventilators in the week starting June 17.



“We have used a statistical model to make the projections based on the data available in the patient database from covid19india.org, which is a crowd-sourced (sanitised and self-correcting) public database of reported Covid-19 positive cases in the country,” said P Sunthar, professor at the chemical engineering department at IIT-B. The web tool will help government agencies to prepare in advance. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and other industries working in the production and supply chain of essentials, too, may use these projections to support their local government administration.

States such as Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi have used these projections to prepare for the weeks ahead, said sources.

