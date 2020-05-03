Now, an app that can remotely monitor Covid-19 patient’s heartbeat

Sections
Updated: May 03, 2020 18:52 IST

By Priyanka Sahoo,

A mobile application, developed by a startup incubated at the Indian Insititute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), can remotely monitor heart and breathing rates of Covid-19 patients. This can help in reducing the burden on both the country’s medical infrastructure and the limited number of health workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Vytal Health Tracker application, designed by startup Vytal, helps clinics and community workers track key health indicators of patients’, using their mobile phones. The application converts smartphones into mini medical devices by offering Photoplethysmographic (PPG) signal, using the smartphone’s in-built sensors. The PPG is a simple optical technique used to detect changes in blood volume.

“The Vytal app offers PPG signals using the smartphone’s sensors in a non-invasive way. It doesn’t need external sensors and is independent of ambient lighting conditions. From this, the patient’s heart and breathing rates are estimated,” said Gunjan Jain, co-founder of Vytal, which was incubated at the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at IIT-B. “Monitoring can continue from home or in the absence of expensive medical devices,” she added.

Healthcare and community workers can track symptoms of users through a dashboard on the application that is available in English and Hindi. The tracker will also send an alert to doctors through text messages if a patient’s vital parameters breach the acceptable limits. In case of any signs of distress, the app also connects doctors with patients to provide video consultation.



“The app minimises risks to health workers, offers continuous care, and can help individuals or patients in quarantine facilities and those under home quarantine,” said Jain. The startup is in talks with government and civic authorities on the application’s usage by frontline workers.

A separate segment on the app takes care of mental and psychosocial well-being of such patients/ individuals through relaxing and meditative games. It also helps curb the spread of fake news by keeping people informed about Covid-19.

