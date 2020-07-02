On Covid-19 duty, constable helps over 2,000 people; earns accolades

Sections
Updated: Jul 02, 2020 00:35 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Constable Gautam Chavan, 39, was given a reward of ₹3,000 in cash and a letter of appreciation from additional commissioner of police (South) Nishit Mishra on Tuesday, for services rendered while on Covid-19 duty at Sir JJ Hospital. Attached to the JJ Marg police station, Chavan was assigned to Sir JJ Hospital’s Covid-19 ward on March 23. Since then, he says he has helped close to 2,000 people.

Chavan’s working day starts at 8am and ends at 7pm, with a break between 1.30pm and 3pm. “I assist doctors on their routine check-ups. Then I help patients who have been recommended Covid-19 tests or other related tests,” he said. Sanjeev Bhole, senior police inspector at JJ Marg police station said, “Chavan would console those who tested positive and coordinate their requirements. Since Sir JJ Hospital is not admitting Covid-19 patients, Chavan also helps them shift to other hospitals.”

