On Dhanteras, Kalyan police return lost mobile phones to owners

Under the guidance of Datta Karale, additional commissioner of police, and Vivek Pansare, deputy commissioner of police, Kalyan, a team was formed to track the increasing chain-snatching and mobile-theft cases and arrest the accused

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 00:22 IST

By Faisal Tandel,

The Khadakpada police have returned 27 high-end mobile phones and Bazarpeth police, 20 mobile phones robbed in the city. (HT Photo)

Some of the Kalyan residents were in for a pleasant surprise on the day of Dhanteras on Friday. The Khadakpada police have returned 27 high-end mobile phones and Bazarpeth police, 20 mobile phones robbed in the city. One of the victims who lost his mobile phone during the 2019 flood in Kalyan was surprised to get his back.

“Getting back the phones on the day of Dhanteras has given happiness among the residents,” said Ashok Pawar, senior police inspector, Khadakpada police station.

Under the guidance of Datta Karale, additional commissioner of police, and Vivek Pansare, deputy commissioner of police, Kalyan, a team was formed to track the increasing chain-snatching and mobile-theft cases and arrest the accused.

In the past few days, the team had arrested many accused in house-breaking and mobile phone thefts and also recovered the booty including mobile phones from them.



On Friday, the Khadakpada police returned the mobile phones. One of the mobile phones was recovered from Karnataka.

“In 2019, following the flood in Kalyan, a victim was walking in waist-high water. He fell and lost his mobile phone. We recovered the phone lost in the flood and returned it back to the victim’s sister,” Pawar said.

Pansare assured that the returning process of mobile phones will be carried out in the future also as a dedicated team is working round the clock to detect the cases.

The victim’s sister who received the lost mobile, Aishwarya More, said, “When we received a call from the police station, we were scared. But it was a perfect Diwali gift for my brother.”

