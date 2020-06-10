On your feet! Zaveri Bazar picking up momentum one day at a time

Every time a photograph of Zaveri Bazar crops up in front of our eyes, the crowded lanes and throngs of people fail to catch our attention. Yet, what’s surprising is that in a span of a few months, this very photograph is enough to startle even the most optimistic among us.

Known for its jewellery showrooms, the shops opened on Friday after a two month lockdown. The shop owners are aware that it will take some time for the industry to bounce back and they feel accepting this reality is the first step towards normalcy. The government has asked the shopkeepers to follow the odd-even rule, and this decision has brought some cheer in the market, making people optimistic about days to come. According to reports, there are around 3,000 stores in the area.

“It is a good step, as in, we had to slowly get back on our feet. Except Bombay, many places had already opened up. Business hasn’t picked up quickly, but that was expected. We can say that it has picked up at the rate of 25-30%,” says, Vinod Jain, director, Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJW). Jain also quips that from now on, jewellery store managers will now have to get used to people entering their stores wearing masks.

For the secretary of IBJW, Surendra Mehta, it all depends on the city’s lifeline – the local trains. “It might be easier for people nearby to travel. But, many who work in the city, live in the suburbs. So, as long as train services are shut, the backbone of the city will be weak.”

IBJW is a 101-year-old organisation which oversees the entire jewellery supply chain in the country. Everything from bullions to mines-to-market comes under its umbrella. According to the guidelines, it will be mandatory for jewellers to not have more than 3 people inside the showroom at a time.