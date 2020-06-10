Sections
Home / Mumbai News / On your feet! Zaveri Bazar picking up momentum one day at a time

On your feet! Zaveri Bazar picking up momentum one day at a time

With the lockdown being steadily lifted, here’s what can be expected

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:04 IST

By Navneet Vyasan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The crowded lanes will no longer be synonymous with Zaveri Bazar

Every time a photograph of Zaveri Bazar crops up in front of our eyes, the crowded lanes and throngs of people fail to catch our attention. Yet, what’s surprising is that in a span of a few months, this very photograph is enough to startle even the most optimistic among us.

Known for its jewellery showrooms, the shops opened on Friday after a two month lockdown. The shop owners are aware that it will take some time for the industry to bounce back and they feel accepting this reality is the first step towards normalcy. The government has asked the shopkeepers to follow the odd-even rule, and this decision has brought some cheer in the market, making people optimistic about days to come. According to reports, there are around 3,000 stores in the area.

 

“It is a good step, as in, we had to slowly get back on our feet. Except Bombay, many places had already opened up. Business hasn’t picked up quickly, but that was expected. We can say that it has picked up at the rate of 25-30%,” says, Vinod Jain, director, Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJW). Jain also quips that from now on, jewellery store managers will now have to get used to people entering their stores wearing masks.



For the secretary of IBJW, Surendra Mehta, it all depends on the city’s lifeline – the local trains. “It might be easier for people nearby to travel. But, many who work in the city, live in the suburbs. So, as long as train services are shut, the backbone of the city will be weak.”

IBJW is a 101-year-old organisation which oversees the entire jewellery supply chain in the country. Everything from bullions to mines-to-market comes under its umbrella. According to the guidelines, it will be mandatory for jewellers to not have more than 3 people inside the showroom at a time.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NLU arranges train to ferry over 1,600 migrants home
Jun 10, 2020 23:28 IST
Our message about biodiversity could have not come at a better time: Shaan
Jun 10, 2020 23:28 IST
Political workers in J-K face fear, uncertainty following sarpanch’s murder
Jun 10, 2020 23:27 IST
Loss of smell, taste may be added to Covid test criteria
Jun 10, 2020 23:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.