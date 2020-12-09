Sections
Once a Covid-19 hotspot, Dharavi records just 1 new case

Mumbai recorded 716 new cases of Covid-19 and 15 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 2,87,891 and death toll to 10,935, the city’s civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

Dharavi, once a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hotspot in Mumbai, has shown signs of drastic improvement. On Wednesday, the slum-dominated area recorded just one case of the infection. With this, Dharavi’s Covid-19 tally rose to 3,736.

Of the total number of Covid-19 patients, 3,410 have already recovered while there are 15 active cases.

The area had reported a single new case on December 4 too.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi is considered to be the largest slum in Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh.



The first Covid-19 case in Dharavi was reported on April 1, nearly 20 days after the first such case was detected in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 716 new cases of Covid-19 and 15 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 2,87,891 and death toll to 10,935, the city’s civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

The number of patients, who recovered from the infection increased to 2,64,228, which is about 92 per cent of the total, as 874 of them got discharge from hospitals during the day, the BMC data said.

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 293 days, while the average growth rate is 0.24 per cent, the BMC said.

So far, 20.30 lakh tests have been conducted in the city, it said.

There are 453 containment zones and 5,373 sealed buildings in the metropolis at present.

