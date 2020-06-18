Sections
Home / Mumbai News / One-fourth learning in the upcoming academic year must go online, suggests council

One-fourth learning in the upcoming academic year must go online, suggests council

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Advisory Council of the University of Mumbai met for their first meeting on Thursday, and have suggested that one-fourth of the learning in the upcoming academic year go online.

Members present for the meeting included chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata, along with veteran scientist Anil Kakodkar, a nuclear physicist and mechanical engineer as well as IAS officer and additional chief secretary, state of Maharashtra, Sujata Saunik. The meeting was also attended by MU vice chancellor Suhas Pednekar and pro VC Ravindra Kulkarni.

“Most members suggested that at least one fourth of the curriculum be taught online. Everyone unanimously also said that regular classroom cannot be done away with, so as to maintain a mentor-student relationship,” said Kulkarni.

The provision for a seven-member advisory council was proposed in the Maharashtra State Public Universities Act, 2016 and this is the first time that members have been appointed on board.



