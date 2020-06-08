One more IAS officer tests positive
Updated: Jun 08, 2020 20:37 IST
One more IAS officer who was associated with the team constituted to handle coronavirus pandemic has been tested positive. The officer has no symptoms for the virus and has been advised to be home quarantined.
The officer was given the responsibility of coordinating with the private hospitals and the donations under CSR from corporate houses. Two more IAS officers were tested positive last month.