Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Online classes in Maha up to Class 2 also

Online classes in Maha up to Class 2 also

Making amendments to their earlier Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for conducting online classes in Maharashtra, the education department on Wednesday allowed schools to...

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:21 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

Making amendments to their earlier Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for conducting online classes in Maharashtra, the education department on Wednesday allowed schools to conduct online classes for students from pre-primary to Class 2. As per a government resolution released late on Wednesday, pre-primary students can be asked to attend up to 30 minutes of online instruction from Monday to Friday. This has to primarily consist of assisting and guiding parents about the learning of their children. Students of Classes 1 and 2 can be asked to attend two sessions of 30 minutes each.

“Of this, 15 minutes should consist of guiding parents and communicating with them, while the remaining 15 minutes could be used to impart activity-based learning to students,” stated the GR. Students of Classes 3 to 8 can attend up to two sessions of 45 minutes each, while Classes 9 to 12 can be asked to sit for four such sessions. On June 15, as the new academic year began for schools in the state, the Maharashtra government approved a set of SOPs proposed by the state education department to ensure uniformity in the conduct of online learning across the state.

The SOPs had stated that students up to Class 2 cannot be asked to attend any online instruction. The move was, however, criticised by several preschool chains, educationists and parents who thought that some interaction needed to be there, even for younger students. The GR also stated that the decision to physically reopen schools would rest with the local administration of every place. As per the department’s tentative schedule relea-sed in June, schools can first start Classes 9,10 and 12 in July, followed by Classes 6-8 from August and Classes 3-5 from September. This however, is subject to local permissions and the absence of a single case in the locality for a month. The changes are in accordance with a recent MHRD document on online education.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Air India pilots unhappy with ‘lower’ pay cut taken by top management
Jul 23, 2020 01:20 IST
Second elephant electrocuted in 24 hours in north Bengal; fourth death in two months
Jul 23, 2020 01:12 IST
Unlock Teej: Mehendi craze takes over corona scare?
Jul 23, 2020 01:06 IST
Favipiravir quickens recovery, show trials
Jul 23, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.