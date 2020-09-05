Sections
Online classes: Maharashtra education department warns schools of action for SOP violation

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:40 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

After receiving several complaints about schools not adhering to the standard operating procedure (SOP) for conducting online classes, the state education department has warned schools of action.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the education department has asked all private-aided schools in Mumbai to ensure that norms with respect to time limit of online classes are followed.

“Several complaints have been received stating that some schools are conducting classes for as long as five to six hours a day which is a violation of SOP. Similarly, complaints have been received about schools conducting examinations of 40-80 marks which is not allowed. Schools should strictly follow SOPs laid down by the government,” stated the circular.

An official from the education department said action will be taken if schools do not comply with laid down SOPs. “This circular is a warning but action will be taken if they continue to violate rules,” he added.



As per a Government Resolution released on July 22, pre-primary students can be asked to attend online instructions for up to 30 minutes from Monday to Friday. This has to primarily consist of assisting and guiding parents about the learning of their children. Students of Classes 1 and 2 can be asked to attend two sessions of 30 minutes each. Students of Classes 3 to 8 can attend up to two sessions of 45 minutes each, while Classes 9 to 12 can be asked to sit for four such sessions.

