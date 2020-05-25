Only bona fide migrants should be allowed to work in Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray

Sections
Updated: May 25, 2020 23:48 IST

By Naresh Kamath,

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday demanded that the state should allow only bona fide migrants after they submit all details to the authorities.

Thackeray was reacting to a recent comment by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, stating that anyone requiring the services of the residents of the state should take the permission of the state government.

In his letter addressed to the media, Thackeray said, “If such is the case, then any migrant entering Maharashtra too, would need to take permissions from us – the Maharashtra government and the state police. The Maharashtra government needs to look into this matter seriously.”

He said the migrants need to be registered and their personal details, as well as identification proof, should be submitted to the local police station.



Congress state unit chief and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat also slammed CM Aadityanath, saying that Maharashtra has been playing the role of ‘aunt’ to the migrants because UP failed to take care of them as a ‘mother’. “We have taken care of the migrants for the last two months of the lockdown by providing them food, shelter and making arrangements for their journey back home. In fact, they have complained of being deprived basic facilities after reaching to their home state of UP,” he said.

