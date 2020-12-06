Operation All Out: Mumbai Police conduct raids, checks to crackdown on criminal activity

In light of anti-social elements returning to a life of crime as the government lifts restrictions in the city, the Mumbai Police, in a proactive drive against criminals, drugs and illicit activities, organised a city-wide Operation All Out on December 4 between 11pm and 2am. Surprise raids and extensive combing operations were carried out across the city, resulting in arrests of dozens of absconding offenders and law violators.

During the special drive, 362 criminals who are on police records for serious crimes were checked; 22 externee (tadipar) criminals found living in the area from where they were externed were arrested.

“Simultaneous combing operations were carried out at 189 locations, including some densely populated slum pockets where notorious criminals usually take shelter. The intense combing operations led to the arrest of 48 absconding and wanted criminals,” a senior police officer said.

Operation All Out was supervised by commissioner of police Parambir Singh and was led by Vishwas Nangre Patil, joint commissioner of police (law and order), additional commissioners of police of all five regions, 13 deputy commissioners of police and assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) of over 40 divisions. Senior inspectors of all 95 police stations across Mumbai remained present in their respective jurisdictions and oversaw the execution of the operation.

While speaking to HT, Singh said, “Operation All Out was organised to carry out a sudden crackdown on anti-social elements in the city. The surprise checks carried out on a massive scale will send a strong message across and prevent many future crimes.”

During the operation, 851 hotels, lodges and musafirkhanas were checked and those found violating rules and regulations were penalised accordingly.

Citywide nakabandis were also organised at 861 locations, and 7,562 vehicles were checked. Action was taken against those who found in violation of motor vehicle rules.

After easing of lockdown restrictions, police reported a rise in drug-related crimes in the city. An organized and effective crackdown was needed and thus, the massive operation was launched against elements involved in the drug business,” said Patil.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 53 cases were registered during the crackdown, including 44 for consumption and possession of drugs such as MDMA and ganja.

Foot patrolling was organised at 428 important locations including all crime probe spots, and 95 raids were conducted against illicit activities. During this, one illegal firearm and 11 sharp weapons (knife, swords, etc) were seized. Police executed 167 non-bailable warrants.

“The special drive will act as a deterrent to keep criminals in check and will prevent future crimes. Visibility of maximum policemen out on the streets for action against anti-social elements also boosts the confidence of citizens in the police,” said Dilip Sawant, additional commissioner of police, north region.

Another officer said that generally operations on such a high scale are only done before Ganeshotsav, Independence Day or Republic Day or if there is terror alert. “Such a crackdown will now be done regularly as this strengthens and enhances police control on anti-social elements and puts a check on crime,” said Chaitanya Siriprolu, Mumbai Police spokesperson and DCP (operation).