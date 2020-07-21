Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Opposition demands no confidence motion against BEST chief

Opposition demands no confidence motion against BEST chief

In a letter to Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, opposition party leaders in the civic body have demanded a no confidence motion against Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport...

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 22:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In a letter to Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, opposition party leaders in the civic body have demanded a no confidence motion against Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) general manager Surendra Kumar Bagde. The party leaders alleged that the BEST chief has failed to attend complaints of exorbitant electricity bills being issued to the consumers in these stressful times. Ravi Raja, leader of opposition party, said, “At a time when people are stressed with the financial burdens in this pandemic, the BEST is sending erroneous electricity bills. The general manager of the undertaking is not even meeting any of the public representatives on this matter. We have demanded that the motion be brought in the general body meeting.” Since actual meter reading was suspended in March, consumers were being billed on an average of the previous three months. The undertaking supplies power to 10 lakh consumers in the island city.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CBI seeks Jharkhand govt’s nod to prosecute Madhu Koda in coal block scam
Jul 21, 2020 23:05 IST
JNU’s Sharjeel Imam tests positive for Covid 19 in Guwahati jail
Jul 21, 2020 23:02 IST
Pune crosses 40,000 positive Covid cases’ mark
Jul 21, 2020 22:59 IST
Burglars target chemist shop in Khanna, decamp with ₹1.25 lakh cash, face masks
Jul 21, 2020 22:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.