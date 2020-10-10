Out on parole, murder convict attacks Thane cops

Two cops – sub-inspector Dattatray Sarak, 36 and constable Anand Bhillare, 52, of crime branch unit 1 – were injured after a murder convict, who had jumped parole, attacked them with a sickle when they tried to arrest him in Wagale Estate, Thane, on Friday.

The cops, though injured, managed to arrest the convict, Navnath Dhangade 35.

Sarak suffered injuries on his chest and legs while Bhillare injured his hands and legs in the attack. Both are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vartak Nagar.

The crime branch have been on the lookout for convicts who have jumped parole for the last two years. So far, they have arrested 12 of them who were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

An officer from the crime branch said, “There are two cases including murder against the convict. He allegedly worked as a cleaning boy and would steal some equipment from the car. Along with his friend, he beat a man to death for finding out about the theft. He was awarded life imprisonment in the case and was serving his term in Thane Central Jail.”

Sarak, who was heading the team, received information that the convict who was on 60 days parole from April 2, had not reported back to jail. Sarak said, “We received a tip off that Dhangade was hiding in a shanty near Lokmanya Nagar in Wagale Estate. We went there on Friday morning with a team of nine police officers at around 4 am.”

An officer requesting anonymity said, “The house where he was hiding was in a blackout, though had no door. He came to know about our movements and as we tried to enter, he started attacking us with a sickle. The convict tried to flee after attacking two officers who raised an alarm. We cornered him from both sides, front and back and arrested him.”

Deputy police commissioner, crime, Deepak Devraj said, “We have registered fresh cases against him, in Shreengar Police station under IPC Sections 307, 353, 333 and Arms Act 4 and 25. Our officers are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable.”