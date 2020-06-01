Outstation passenger trains resume from Mumbai

After 71 days of lockdown, the first set of outstation passenger trains operated from the city on Monday. The Mahanagiri special train was the first to depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 12.10am to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Nearly 1,700 passengers travelled in the Mahanagiri special train.

Passengers were asked to arrive 90 minutes before departure but many started to arrive three hours early. They underwent thermal screenings and their luggage was sanitised before boarding.

“I had come to the city before the lockdown to meet my brother. I was not aware that the lockdown would be extended for so long. I’m happy to be going back home. I have got a food packet and water for myself as they will not be served on the train,” said Ankita Shukla a resident of Varanasi. To maintain social distancing, different entry and exit points for the railway stations have been introduced.

The railways on Sunday night had written to the Maharashtra government to ensure protocol for passengers. “Chairman of the railway board, Vinod Kumar Yadav had asked the chief secretary to issue necessary instructions to district administrations for guidelines to operate special trains,” said a senior railway official. The first set of passenger trains will arrive in the city on Tuesday.

Union railway minister Piyush Goyal had announced the operation of 200 special trains, starting from June 1. From the city, passenger trains including the Kushinagar Express, Kamayani Express, Mahanagari Express, Bandra Terminus-Ghazhipur Express, Gorakhpur-LTT Express, BDTS-Gorakhpur Awadh Express, Pushpak Express, CSMT-Gadag Express, Udyan Express, Hussain Sagar Express, and Nethravati Express will be operated. There will also be 17 pairs of passenger trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.