Over 1,500 treated for post-Covid ailments at BMC hospitals, jumbo centres in Mumbai

More than 1,500 patients with post-Covid complications have sought treatment at the Outpatient Departments (OPDs) of civic-run hospitals and jumbo centres across Mumbai, with most suffering from lung fibrosis, kidney problems and diabetes, among other ailments. Although there is no cumulative data available of such patients, doctors said around 10% cases turn serious.

“We have so far got around 500 recovered patients and most of them have been diagnosed with lung fibrosis, kidney ailments, breathlessness and uncontrolled diabetes,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean, BYL Nair hospital. “But only 10% develop serious illnesses, which require admission to the hospital.”

Nair Hospital along with the other two civic-run facilities – Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital (Sion hospital) and King Edward Memorial (KEM) – have provided treatment to around 1,000 patients with post-Covid complications. The BMC’s jumbo Covid care centre at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) has treated around 500 patients and the Nesco centre in Gorergaon, which opened on Monday, has got five cases so far.

Apart from the residual lung damage, which could be a consequence of Covid pneumonitis leading to shortness of breath and chronic cough, post-Covid complications range from neuropsychiatric symptoms – extreme fatigue, memory loss, loss of concentration and insomnia – to cardiovascular complications – heart attacks and strokes – and gastrointestinal disturbances.

Along with physical complications, patients also develop mental disorders. “This phenomenon has been common all over the world. Undergoing treatment in an isolation ward for days does have an impact on patients’ minds. We are observing depression and anxiety post recovery even among younger patients,” said Dr Mohan Joshi, dean of Sion hospital.

Doctors have raised the need to conduct more research to understand the implications of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, on the health of people even after they have recovered.

“Individuals often report body temperature irregularities and irregularities of heart rates resulting in palpitations, all which could be the result of an autonomic dysfunction (dysfunction in the neural systems that regulate body functions). We are likely to see more and more individuals report these, and research needs to be carried out towards helping such individuals cope better,” said Dr Lancelot Pinto, consultant pulmonologist, PD Hinduja Hospital.