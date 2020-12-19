Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Over 1.85 lakh seats vacant after third round of FYJC admission in Mumbai Metropolitan Region; special round on December 20

Over 1.85 lakh seats vacant after third round of FYJC admission in Mumbai Metropolitan Region; special round on December 20

Nearly 1.85 lakh first-year junior college (FYJC) seats remain vacant in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR) after the third admission round concluded on Friday. Of the 45,402...

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:33 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

(Representative image) This year, the Maharashtra education department had declared that there will be no first-come-first-served (FCFS) rounds for FYJC admissions (HT Photo)

Nearly 1.85 lakh first-year junior college (FYJC) seats remain vacant in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR) after the third admission round concluded on Friday. Of the 45,402 students who were allotted college seats in the third list, which was declared on December 15, only 14,074 students took admission.

Friday was the last day for students to confirm their admissions in the third round. After the third round, junior colleges have also been allowed to surrender the vacant seats under various quotas like minority, management and in-house. As per the data on the state education department’s official website, as of Friday, nearly 62,000 seats were vacant in the three quotas, with the highest being from minority quota – nearly 42,000. Colleges will be allowed to surrender their quota seats by December 19.

The department will declare the college-wise vacancies for the special round on December 20. The schedule for the special round of admission is yet to be declared. “While most high-scorers have already taken admission, those with average scores might have tried for a better college during the last two rounds. Most prominent colleges thus, have filled most of their general seats,” said the principal of a south Mumbai-based college.

After three regular rounds in 2019, more than 1.70 lakh seats remained vacant in MMR. While 3.19 lakh seats were up for grabs in MMR last year, this year, there are over 3.20 lakh seats in the region.

This year, the department had declared that there will be no first-come-first-served (FCFS) rounds for admissions. Instead, special rounds will be conducted for students who do not get admission in regular rounds. FCFS rounds usually follow regular admission rounds wherein students can claim seats against vacancies across colleges in a particular city or district, and are allotted seats based on who claims them first. These rounds were introduced in the academic year 2018-19, but were criticised by many parents and experts as they allowed students with lower scores to get into top colleges against vacant seats.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
by HT Correspondent
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
by Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Placards welcoming Amit Shah placed Tagore below him, kicks up a row
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
by HT Correspondent

latest news

More than 9K visit Karnala sanctuary since reopening
by Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Man proposes to train-driving girlfriend as she pulls into station. Watch
by Trisha Sengupta
Illegal portions of 200 shops at south Mumbai mall razed
by Eeshanpriya MS
Hathras horror: CBI files charge sheet against four
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.