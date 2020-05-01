Over 10,000 people booked for lockdown violations in Mumbai

Mumbai Police on Wednesday lodged 76 FIRs against 82 people and 51 of them were arrested for lockdown violations.

Of the total cases, 36 FIRs were lodged against people gathering in one place and 28 for not wearing masks. The remaining cases were against shopkeepers and people using vehicles. A maximum of 58 FIRs were in central and western region which is worst affected by Covid-19. Since the beginning of the lockdown, 10,490 people were booked and 6,564 arrested for violations.