Over 150 Covid-19 patients underwent dialysis at Nair Hospital

BYL Nair Hospital at Mumbai Central has created a record of sorts by providing dialysis to 160 patients infected with the novel coronavirus, since April 18. The dedicated Covid-19 hospital has run over 1,000 dialysis sessions on Covid-19 patients with kidney ailments daily.

Dialysis is a life-saving procedure through which excess water, solutes, and toxins are removed artificially from the blood of patients whose kidneys can no longer perform these functions naturally. This is referred to as renal replacement therapy. A patient with kidney ailments needs to undergo dialysis thrice a week. Due to low immunity, these patients are most vulnerable to Sars-Cov-2— the virus that causes Covid-19.

“From the time of the admission, Covid-19 patients with kidney ailments undergo dialysis on alternate days until they get discharged. We have nine machines that run round-the-clock in three shifts,” said Dr Kalpana Mehta, head of department (nephrology), at the hospital.

The hospital performs around 1,083 dialysis sessions on Covid-19 patients daily.

The dialysis unit functions as a part of the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU), which is being monitored regularly. “After every patient undergoes his/her dialysis, we have to sanitise the surfaces of the chairs, tables, and floor before starting the next session,” said Mehta. “All medicos including class-IV employees are given safety gear,” she added.

To date, three staffers, including two resident doctors from the dialysis unit, have contracted Covid-19. Having recovered, they have resumed work. The hospital’s nephrology department is also assisting the dialysis unit at SevenHills Hospital, Marol, another dedicated Covid-19 hospital.

Dr Mohan Joshi, in-charge of SevenHills Hospital, said, “Covid-19 infected patients need specific dialysis machines to avoid any possible spread of infection to other uninfected people. On a daily basis, more than 50 patients undergo dialysis at our hospital.”