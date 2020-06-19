Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Over 150 Covid-19 patients underwent dialysis at Nair Hospital

Over 150 Covid-19 patients underwent dialysis at Nair Hospital

BYL Nair Hospital at Mumbai Central has created a record of sorts by providing dialysis to 160 patients infected with the novel coronavirus, since April 18. The dedicated...

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 00:34 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

BYL Nair Hospital at Mumbai Central has created a record of sorts by providing dialysis to 160 patients infected with the novel coronavirus, since April 18. The dedicated Covid-19 hospital has run over 1,000 dialysis sessions on Covid-19 patients with kidney ailments daily.

Dialysis is a life-saving procedure through which excess water, solutes, and toxins are removed artificially from the blood of patients whose kidneys can no longer perform these functions naturally. This is referred to as renal replacement therapy. A patient with kidney ailments needs to undergo dialysis thrice a week. Due to low immunity, these patients are most vulnerable to Sars-Cov-2— the virus that causes Covid-19.

“From the time of the admission, Covid-19 patients with kidney ailments undergo dialysis on alternate days until they get discharged. We have nine machines that run round-the-clock in three shifts,” said Dr Kalpana Mehta, head of department (nephrology), at the hospital.

The hospital performs around 1,083 dialysis sessions on Covid-19 patients daily.



The dialysis unit functions as a part of the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU), which is being monitored regularly. “After every patient undergoes his/her dialysis, we have to sanitise the surfaces of the chairs, tables, and floor before starting the next session,” said Mehta. “All medicos including class-IV employees are given safety gear,” she added.

To date, three staffers, including two resident doctors from the dialysis unit, have contracted Covid-19. Having recovered, they have resumed work. The hospital’s nephrology department is also assisting the dialysis unit at SevenHills Hospital, Marol, another dedicated Covid-19 hospital.

Dr Mohan Joshi, in-charge of SevenHills Hospital, said, “Covid-19 infected patients need specific dialysis machines to avoid any possible spread of infection to other uninfected people. On a daily basis, more than 50 patients undergo dialysis at our hospital.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Law student from Mumbai writes to HC chief justice seeking clarity over exams
Jun 19, 2020 01:04 IST
Maharashtra CM reiterates stand over scrapping final-year exams
Jun 19, 2020 01:00 IST
Women farmers come together to make 30,000 masks
Jun 19, 2020 00:59 IST
Fitness from home: Students and teachers of govt schools asked to practice asanas to mark International Yoga Day
Jun 19, 2020 00:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.