Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Over 500 parents across Maharashtra urge CM Uddhav Thackeray to restart FYJC admissions

Over 500 parents across Maharashtra urge CM Uddhav Thackeray to restart FYJC admissions

More than 500 parents from across Maharashtra have signed an online petition addressed to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urging the state education department to restart the...

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:59 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

More than 500 parents from across Maharashtra have signed an online petition addressed to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urging the state education department to restart the admission process to first-year junior college (FYJC) as soon as possible.

Nearly three months after the results of Class 10 were declared in the state, the admission to colleges for FYJC students is still not complete. On September 9, in line with the Supreme Court’s interim stay on the Maratha quota in jobs and education, the state education department stayed the admission process for FYJC until further orders. With this, the second merit list for admissions which was scheduled to be out on September 10 was not released. More than a month on, admissions are yet to restart, leaving over 2.42 lakh students in the lurch in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) alone.

In the online petition, parents have urged state officials to restart the admission process soon. “SSC exams concluded in March, and it has been nearly seven months now that our children are at home without learning anything. We are worried about their academic future, and hence urge the department to not delay the process any further,” said a parent while replying to the petition.

Several agitated parents even said that the education department should scrap the entire year for FYJC students. “What is the point of opening the college when even 30% syllabus cannot be completed in such a short duration now? Why should our children suffer in the whole process?” asked an angry parent on Twitter.

An official from the state education department said they are yet to receive instructions from the state government on restarting admission process. “The decision will be taken at a higher level, and we are not sure as to when the process will begin,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
Oct 16, 2020 23:31 IST
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
Oct 16, 2020 23:34 IST
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Oct 16, 2020 22:15 IST
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Oct 16, 2020 20:37 IST

latest news

People’s Alliance is dancing to Pak, China’s tune: J&K BJP chief
Oct 17, 2020 00:57 IST
Construction of New Parliament building unlikely to start this year: Officials
Oct 17, 2020 00:54 IST
LeT module busted in Srinagar, six arrested
Oct 17, 2020 00:55 IST
Missing SPO joins militant ranks, escapes Budgam gunfight
Oct 17, 2020 00:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.