Over 500 parents across Maharashtra urge CM Uddhav Thackeray to restart FYJC admissions

More than 500 parents from across Maharashtra have signed an online petition addressed to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urging the state education department to restart the admission process to first-year junior college (FYJC) as soon as possible.

Nearly three months after the results of Class 10 were declared in the state, the admission to colleges for FYJC students is still not complete. On September 9, in line with the Supreme Court’s interim stay on the Maratha quota in jobs and education, the state education department stayed the admission process for FYJC until further orders. With this, the second merit list for admissions which was scheduled to be out on September 10 was not released. More than a month on, admissions are yet to restart, leaving over 2.42 lakh students in the lurch in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) alone.

In the online petition, parents have urged state officials to restart the admission process soon. “SSC exams concluded in March, and it has been nearly seven months now that our children are at home without learning anything. We are worried about their academic future, and hence urge the department to not delay the process any further,” said a parent while replying to the petition.

Several agitated parents even said that the education department should scrap the entire year for FYJC students. “What is the point of opening the college when even 30% syllabus cannot be completed in such a short duration now? Why should our children suffer in the whole process?” asked an angry parent on Twitter.

An official from the state education department said they are yet to receive instructions from the state government on restarting admission process. “The decision will be taken at a higher level, and we are not sure as to when the process will begin,” he added.