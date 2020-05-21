Over 60 migrants gather at Vasai due to rumours of special train to Uttarakhand

Around 60 to 70 migrants have gathered at the Suncity grounds in Vasai (East) since Tuesday, due to rumours on social media that the Railways are starting a special train to Kathgodam, Ramnagar and other stations in Uttarakhand.

“We saw a huge group at Suncity grounds. They told us that a WhatsApp message was doing the rounds that a special train will start to take them to Uttarakhand. I alerted the state administration and Kiran Survase, Tehsildar, Vasai, reached the spot and convinced the group that no such train was arranged by the government,” said Jaiprakash Sabhapati, member, Uttarakhand Welfare Association.

As the migrants had no money to return to their areas, trustees of a nearby under-construction temple were requested to let them stay at the premises. “The Dashmesh Gurudwara in Vasai also agreed to provide meals and water to the migrants twice a day,” added Sabhapati.

Sabhapati said they are planning to complain to the state cyber cell to probe the source of the rumours.