Over 800 DIET employees in Maharashtra await salaries since May

More than 800 employees working under the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) have not received their salaries from the Maharashtra government since May. On Thursday, many such employees staged a silent protest in their respective offices.

“We have not received our well-deserved salaries despite working throughout the lockdown. Many of us have EMIs to pay and bills to clear, but the government is not considering our situation. Despite making several representations, our file is still pending,” said a DIET employee.

Officials from the state education department did not respond to calls and messages.

A source from the state government said the delay in payments was owing to the delay in disbursal of funds from the Central government.

DIET works with state governments in the area of curriculum development, teacher trainings etc. While 60% of the funding for its functioning comes from the Central government, the remaining 40% is from the state government.

“Usually, the state would pool its own funds if there was a delay from the Centre. However, this time due to several decisions of the government with respect to capping of expenditures due to Covid-19 related costs, it has not done so,” said an official from the government.

Most employees of DIET who are appointed through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) said they have not heard from the government since the past two months. “A letter has gone to the government from the education department but there is no response,” added an employee.