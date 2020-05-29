Sections
P Varavara Rao accused in Elgar Parishad case admitted to JJ Hospital

Updated: May 29, 2020 21:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pendyala Varavara Rao, the 81-year-old Telugu poet arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, was admitted to Sir JJ Hospital on Thursday evening.

Taloja jail authorities said that Rao who has various ailments was being treated at the medical facility within the jail since the last three days. However, Rao did not show any improvement after which the jail doctor recommended him to Sir JJ Hospital.

A senior IPS officer, requesting anonymity said, “Rao has been sent to JJ Hospital. He has multiple ailments and a series of tests were recommended for him at the hospital. We will know the nature of his ailments only after we get the test results.”

Rao who had moved for interim bail before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai had claimed that he be granted interim bail, looking at the spread of Covid-19, as he suffered from piles, prostate enlargement, coronary artery disease, oedema/ anasarca (swelling of feet), hypertension, sinusitis, migraine and vertigo. This bail plea was adjourned to June 2.



Pune police had arrested Rao in November 2018 claiming that he had direct nexus with the top underground leaders of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) group and that he wanted to procure arms via Nepal and Manipur, and that he was in direct touch with top Maoist leader Ganapathy. The case was then transferred to the NIA in February 2020.

