P Varavara Rao’s health improves, to stay in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital till January 13

The health of 82-year-old Telugu poet and Bhima-Koregaon accused P Varavara Rao, who is currently undergoing treatment at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, has improved. However,...

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 00:42 IST

By K A Y Dodhiya,

Varavara Rao was arrested in relation to the Elgar Parishad, Bhima Koregaon case. (HT PHOTO)

The health of 82-year-old Telugu poet and Bhima-Koregaon accused P Varavara Rao, who is currently undergoing treatment at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, has improved. However, his wife P Hemlatha has sought one week’s time to go through Rao’s medical reports. The Bombay high court (HC) allowed an extension for his stay at the hospital till January 13 and posted the hearing of the petition seeking bail for Rao on health grounds to the same date.

The division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice MS Karnik, while hearing the petition filed by Hemlatha, was informed by advocate R Satyanarayan that as per the directions of the bench, the state has supplied medical reports of various hospitals where Rao had been kept since May 28 which include the report from Taloja jail hospital as well. Citing that they required some time to go through the reports, they stated that an extension of Rao’s stay at Nanavati Hospital was required.

Responding to the court’s query regarding Rao’s health condition and whether he was able to walk, Satyanarayan informed the court that there was improvement and Rao has recovered substantially but added that he was not aware of whether Rao could walk.

In the absence of counsels for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state, the court accepted Satyanarayan’s submissions and request, and posted hearing of the bail application to January 13.

The court is hearing two petitions — one filed by Hemlatha and an appeal by Rao against the rejection of his bail by the special NIA court.

