Palghar lynching case: 38 accused sent to judicial custody

Dahanu judicial magistrate MV Jawale on Saturday remanded 38 accused, arrested in connection with Palghar lynching case, in judicial custody. All the accused were arrested by the Maharashtra criminal investigation department (CID) in the past 24 hours.

Earlier on October 22, 32 accused were remanded in judicial custody by the same court, said Amrut Adhikari, counsel for the accused. The accused are from Gadchinchale, Divshi in Dahanu and Khanvel and other villages of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

More arrested accused will be produced before the court on Monday, said Adhikari.

CID had, on Wednesday, named 208 new accused in the April 16 lynching case and arrested 50 of them. So far, 355 people have been arrested and 11 minors have been apprehended in connection with the case. Of them, 28 accused and nine minors have been released on bail as the CID did not name them for their involvement in the lynching. The bail hearing of another 62 accused will be heard on November 3 by Thane special sessions judge PP Jadhav.