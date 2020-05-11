Sections
Palghar lynching case: 5 more arrested by CID

The state CID which is investigating the 16 April lynching case where three people, including two sadhus, were killed on Sunday night, arrested five more accused. The total number of arrested accused...

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:44 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The state CID which is investigating the 16 April lynching case where three people, including two sadhus, were killed on Sunday night, arrested five more accused. The total number of arrested accused so far has risen to 120, including nine minors who are in a children’s remand home in Bhiwandi.

The five accused were produced before Dahanu court on Monday, said Irfan Shaikh, deputy superintendent of police, crime investigation department (CID). “The accused have been remanded in CID custody till 19 May. They were arrested from Gaddchinchale village,” said Shaikh.

Around 120 armed personnel from the State Reserve Police and Riot Control Police are camping in the forest to nab more accused, said the officer.

Meanwhile, the police have stopped using the drones to trace the accused owing to thick forest cover.



