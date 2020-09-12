Sections
Panvel City Municipal Corporation collects Rs 11.58 lakh in fine for Covid violations

Panvel City Municipal Corporation collects Rs 11.58 lakh in fine for Covid violations

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has collected Rs 11.58 lakh in fine in the past three months from residents and establishments in its jurisdiction for violation of...

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 01:51 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has collected Rs 11.58 lakh in fine in the past three months from residents and establishments in its jurisdiction for violation of Covid-19 lockdown norms. The drive was conducted in all the four wards of the civic body.

The violations in June, July and August pertain to not wearing masks, not maintaining social distancing in shops and establishments.

Of the Rs 11,58,124 collected in fine, Rs 81,124 was collected from those who did not wear masks, Rs 8,20,800 was collected after sealing of shops and from vehicles, Rs 2,42,700 was collected for encroachment violations.

Panvel municipal commissioner, Sudhakar Deshmukh, said, “We shall continue with the drive to ensure total implementation of the guidelines. Our intention is not to make money but to instil a sense of discipline amongst the few who, by their actions, are putting themselves and also others at risk.”



