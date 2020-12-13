Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Parel’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital staffers attack medical superintendent over internal issues, 3 arrested

Parel’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital staffers attack medical superintendent over internal issues, 3 arrested

The medical superintendent of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Parel was assaulted by staff over an internal dispute. Kalachowki police have booked six staffers for assault,...

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 23:16 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The accused attacked the complainant Shankar Vasant Rivankar over an administrative issue. (HT Photo)

The medical superintendent of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Parel was assaulted by staff over an internal dispute. Kalachowki police have booked six staffers for assault, and three of them have been arrested.

The arrested accused, Chandrasekhar Shetty, Praveen Gamare, and Shankar Lambade have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant Shankar Vasant Rivankar, 54, the medical superintendent of the hospital, on Friday took the elevator to the second floor of the hospital.

The accused attacked the complainant Shankar Vasant Rivankar, 54, the medical superintendent, saying that he did not do their work. They also hit him with a blunt object and kicked and punched him. Rivankar sustained multiple injuries, said police.

The security guard then rushed to Rivankar’s help and took him to KEM Hospital in Parel for treatment.

“The incident is the outcome of an internal matter of the hospital, a sort of dispute between the administration and its employees’ union. We have registered an offence and arrested three accused. The investigation is on,” said Vijay Patil, deputy commissioner of police, zone 4.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Date for next round of talks with farmers soon: Union minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Some just oppose: Tomar slams opposition again over farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Church calendars burnt after rape accused ex-bishop features on it
by HT Correspondent
Woman detained under UP’s new law against ‘love jihad’ suffers miscarriage
by S Raju

latest news

Man booked for cheating 50 candidates on pretext of govt jobs
by HT Correspondent
Investing in times of Covid-19
by Abeer Ray
Will resign if probe finds misappropriation, else CM should quit: North MCD mayor
by HT Correspondent
Orange alert for fog for next two days, mercury to fall
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.