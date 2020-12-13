Parel’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital staffers attack medical superintendent over internal issues, 3 arrested

The medical superintendent of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Parel was assaulted by staff over an internal dispute. Kalachowki police have booked six staffers for assault, and three of them have been arrested.

The arrested accused, Chandrasekhar Shetty, Praveen Gamare, and Shankar Lambade have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant Shankar Vasant Rivankar, 54, the medical superintendent of the hospital, on Friday took the elevator to the second floor of the hospital.

The accused attacked the complainant Shankar Vasant Rivankar, 54, the medical superintendent, saying that he did not do their work. They also hit him with a blunt object and kicked and punched him. Rivankar sustained multiple injuries, said police.

The security guard then rushed to Rivankar’s help and took him to KEM Hospital in Parel for treatment.

“The incident is the outcome of an internal matter of the hospital, a sort of dispute between the administration and its employees’ union. We have registered an offence and arrested three accused. The investigation is on,” said Vijay Patil, deputy commissioner of police, zone 4.