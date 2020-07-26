Parents in Maharashtra demand uniformity in Class 9, 11 oral exam syllabus, format

A few days after the state education department asked schools and junior colleges to promote Class 9 and 11 students to the next class on the basis of oral exams, parents have now demanded uniformity in the syllabus and format of the exams.

Parents said that they want schools to give a question bank through which students could prepare.

“Students were not prepared for an oral exam and need to be given some consideration in the current situation. Some schools want to ensure good results for Class 10 and thus implement strict marking system for Class 9 students. At least this year, such things should not be done,” said the parent whose child studies in a Dadar school.

On Friday, Shikshak Parishad, an association of teachers, wrote to the education department, urging authorities to come up with some guidelines for schools in this regard.

“Some schools have told parents that questions will be asked on the entire syllabus. This can become really stressful for students and add to their existing pressure amid the current situation. The department should give some guidelines to make the process uniform across schools and colleges,” said Shivnath Darade, secretary, Shikshak Parishad.

Despite repeated attempts, officials from the education department did not respond to HT’s calls and messages.

As per the government resolution (GR) dated July 21, schools have been asked to conduct the oral exams by August 7.

“Under the current conditions schools should conduct an oral exam of such students either by calling them to school or via video conferencing,” stated the GR.