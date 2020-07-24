Sections
Parents in Mumbai welcome new guidelines on online learning for students upto Class 2

Parents in the city welcomed the state education department’s recent decision to allow online learning for students up to Class 2. Many, however, said the government has...

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 01:27 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

Parents in the city welcomed the state education department’s recent decision to allow online learning for students up to Class 2. Many, however, said the government has to regulate the timings prescribed and should ensure that schools follow all the guidelines to conduct online classes.

“Students in the lower classes require some form of interaction with their teachers and peers even if it is not actual ‘learning’. Considering the current situation, kids cannot go out and play or meet their friends. Having an online session helps them at least meet their teachers and peers virtually,” said Avantika Sinha, an Andheri-based parent.

Arundhati Chavan, president of the PTA United Forum, said that schools should adhere to all the norms laid down by the government concerning such classes. “For the younger students, these classes should be more on the lines of interaction than one-way teaching. This will keep kids engaged without putting them under too much stress. Timings laid down by the government also need to be followed. The government should keep schools in check as far as these norms are concerned,” she said.

On Wednesday, the education department amended its earlier standard operating procedures (SOPs) for online classes in the state and allowed schools to conduct e-classes for students from pre-primary to Class 2. As per the new guidelines, pre-primary students can attend up to 30 minutes of daily online instruction from Monday to Friday. This has to primarily consist of assisting and guiding parents about the education of their children. Students of Classes 1 and 2 can attend two sessions of 30 minutes each daily.



Swati Popat Vats, president of the Early Childhood Association, said, “As we grapple with this pandemic, I am very happy with the revised guidelines of the Maharashtra government. It is high time that all the states realise that banning something is not going to help the students, parents, or teachers. Our priority right now should be that the education of our children will continue in developmentally appropriate ways.”

