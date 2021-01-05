Parents of medical students in Maharashtra seek hostel, mess fee waiver for lockdown period, colleges deny request

Sections
Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 01:07 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

(Representational image) Certain medical institutions have offered discounts or given the option of paying the fees in instalments. (HT Photo)

Many parents of medical students have questioned medical institutes’ decision to claim full fees for hostel and mess facilities even though these were not utilised last year because of the lockdown.

A parent of a student at a private medical college in Pune said, “Since March 2020, my son has been studying from home. May onwards all second, third and fourth-year medical students were on Covid duty and there was no option of staying in hostels. Then why are we paying for services that were not used?”

Some parents have raised their concerns with the respective college management. Certain institutions have offered discounts or given the option of paying the fees as instalments. A parent of a student at a Nashik-based private medical college said hostel and mess fees amounted to approximately Rs 1.45 lakh per year. “Based on our grievances, the institute agreed to reduce the component by Rs 15,000,” said the parent, who felt this was not enough.

The director of a private medical college in Pune pointed out that medical institutes continued to incur costs during the lockdown. “No staff was sacked neither was their salary deducted because not only was our staff conducting classes, but we were also running the hospital, fighting Covid-19. We need the said fees to pay our staff and maintain the upkeep of the institute,” said the director.

Not all parents are upset at the institutes claiming full fees. “Almost all state colleges asked for fees in 2020 and they gave enough time to make the payment. It was clarified that the institutes too have to incur cost of staff salary and maintenance of the hostels,” said activist Sudha Shenoy, who is also a parent of a medical student.

