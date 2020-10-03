Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Parents of students to protest ‘unjust’ fee hike on October 10 in Mumbai

Parents of students to protest ‘unjust’ fee hike on October 10 in Mumbai

Several parents of students from the city are planning to join the nationwide protest against unjust fees charged by private schools on October 10. As part of the protest organised...

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 23:19 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Several parents of students from the city are planning to join the nationwide protest against unjust fees charged by private schools on October 10.

As part of the protest organised by the Forum for Fairness in Education, a city-based NGO that works in education, parents and students of private schools are urged to bang plates from their homes between 7am to 7.05am on October 10.

“The issue of indiscriminate fee hike is affecting parents across the country; especially in the current situation, as parents are facing pay cuts and job losses. It is becoming difficult to pay the hiked fees. We are urging the governments to take strict action against such schools,” said Jayant Jain, president of Forum for Fairness in Education.

Parents of several schools in Mumbai had written to the state education department complaining about the indiscriminate fee hikes levied by schools. In September, the department formed two panels and are now in the process of inspecting these schools.

Parents said that with schools not willing to have a discussion with them, they are having a tough time opposing hikes. “Schools are resorting to all sorts of unjust practices such as removing students from online classes, charging late fees to parents etc. Children are already stressed in the transition to online learning, and schools are adding to the pressure,” said the parent of a school in Central Mumbai.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Oct 03, 2020 22:30 IST
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
Oct 03, 2020 23:53 IST
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
Oct 03, 2020 21:05 IST
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
Oct 03, 2020 23:11 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand adds 503 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally crosses 50,000-mark
Oct 04, 2020 00:20 IST
Kalyan-Dombivli civic body to demolish extremely dangerous buildings
Oct 04, 2020 00:18 IST
Four ‘extremely dangerous’ buildings vacated in Thane
Oct 04, 2020 00:18 IST
Concrete road at Taloja in Navi Mumbai ready for use this week
Oct 04, 2020 00:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.