Parents rely on school recommendations for ed-tech solutions: Survey

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 18:57 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

Close to 42% parents trust education apps recommended by schools and teachers states a nationwide survey conducted with participation of over 10,000 parents.

The survey was conducted by Flowbook, an online education platform to understand online education, its reach and benefits to students and parents post-Covid-19.

Interestingly, 54% parents said they were aware and were clear on what to expect from an online or ed-tech company before using its services. Another 18% parents looked for accessibility and convenience. The 44% make their decision based on the customer experience and the home environment so that their children can easily adapt to the app. In western India which consists of Maharashtra, 68% parents said that they were aware of how to use technology for educational purposes. In rural India, however, the awareness about online learning existed in only 34% parents surveyed.

While asked about the amount of money that parents were willing to spend on the education of their children, up to 64% parents said that they would spend about 25% of their income. Many parents who could not use ed-tech platforms (38%) said that the higher costs involved in subscribing to them are a key reason.

Arjun Reddy, chief executive officer of Flowbook said, “The survey has helped us to understand that India is adopting the online model of studies and the lockdown has somehow benefited to experience the same. Heavily priced models make a business sustainable in the short run. But what really helps the majority of Indian parents is a monthly model where parents retain the choice to pay or discontinue if they don’t find value in what is being offered to their children.”

Parents said that with the risks around the physical reopening of schools, many were still preferring online study platforms, along with their regular online school. “Children cannot go for coaching and thus need additional guidance with respect to studies. Online platforms allow them to choose their subjects and get help,” said Ritu Saha, a Malad-based parent.

