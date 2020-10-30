Sections
Part of godown collapses in Bhiwandi near Mumbai; three injured

Three suffered minor injuries after a major portion of a godown collapsed on Friday morning, at Bhiwandi’s Shriram compound, in Dapoda village, nearly 33 kilometres from...

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 23:47 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Three suffered minor injuries after a major portion of a godown collapsed on Friday morning, at Bhiwandi’s Shriram compound, in Dapoda village, nearly 33 kilometres from Mumbai. According to the tehsildar, the building, which is around 30-years old, couldn’t bear the load of the heavy machinery operated within.

Around 4.45am on Friday, the second floor of the ground-plus-two-storey structure collapsed. Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) said the structure, located in a rural area, was a packaging godown for a cake shop. At the time, five workers were in the godown and had to be evacuated by firemen. Local police and a fire tender from BNCMC reached the site soon after the incident.

“The second floor of the godown collapsed on the floor below. After reaching the spot, we rescued five persons stuck in the debris. Three of them suffered minor injuries in the incident,” said Rajesh Pawar, chief fire officer, BNCMC. The injuries were to the workers’ hands and legs, but were not serious enough to require hospitalisation. The three left the site after being rescued.



Bhiwandi tehsildar Aadik Patil visited the spot after the incident and said the collapse may be due to heavy machinery being operated in the godown. “I visited the collapse site and found there were huge machines inside the godown. We suspect the load might have caused the collapse. We will inquire about it and take needful action,” said Patil.

Earlier this week, on Thursday, 18 families had a narrow escape in a ground-plus-two-storey structure in Kopar village, in Dombivli.

