Parth’s comments are his personal opinion: Rohit Pawar

Rohit Pawar, Karjat-Jamkhed member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and grand-nephew of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, said he disagreed with the views...

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 00:11 IST

By Faisal Malik,

Rohit Pawar, Karjat-Jamkhed member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and grand-nephew of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, said he disagreed with the views shared by his cousin Parth Pawar, over the probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

On Friday, Rohit, the son of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, suggested that Parth was simply expressing his own opinion when he tweeted regarding the case. “Tweeting something means, a person is expressing his own opinion. But I have full faith in the Mumbai Police, Rohit told a Marathi news channel on Friday.

Rohit was responding to a question on Parth’s reaction to the Supreme Court decision to hand the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He also came down heavily on opposition parties, saying that their politics over Rajput’s death case brought a bad name to the Mumbai Police. “The opposition parties are playing politics in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Currently, education and health are important issues and need to be discussed. The opposition is opposing only because that’s what they are supposed to do,” Rohit said.



Meanwhile, state health minister Rajesh Tope denied any conflict within the Pawar family. “Even if there would be anything, it would be temporary in nature and would be resolved within the family,” Tope told reporters in Pune. He also said the Pawars are an ideal family in the country and should be taken as an example.

Parth has demanded a CBI investigation into the high-profile case – a move that went against the stand taken by NCP. For this, he was also publicly rebuked by the NCP chief. Pawar had called him “immature” and had also said he does not pay attention to what Parth says.

“We give no importance to what my grand-nephew says. He is immature,” Pawar told media persons on August 12.

Since then, there have been speculations that Parth is unhappy and may quit the NCP. He has also held meetings with other members of the Pawar family over quitting the party.

Soon after the Apex court decided to hand the case over to the CBI, Parth in a tweet said, “Satyamev Jayate” (truth alone triumphs). The tweet made no mention of the case but it is assumed that he is referring to the SC judgment.

