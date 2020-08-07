Parts of SoBo may face water shortage

Several areas of south Mumbai near Kemp’s Corner, Altamount Road and Pedder Road are likely to face water shortage for the next two to three days as four water pipelines burst on Wednesday night after part of a retaining wall collapsed due to a landslide. This comes when the city is already facing a 20% water cut.

The incident was reported around 11.30pm on Wednesday from near Tower of Silence on NS Patkar Marg. While no injuries were reported in the incident, cracks were developed on the road. It also led to the collapse of around 40-50 trees surrounding the retaining wall.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, around 273 trees or branches had fallen in the island city due to heavy rainfall.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement said, “The work to remove mound from the wall is in full swing. Around 40 to 50 trees have fallen and they are also being removed to resume traffic. But, the repair work for protective wall and other repairs will take time. The incident took place due to the erosion of the protective wall, and has caused damage to four water pipelines passing through the area.”

According to BMC officials, there might be water shortage near Babulnath Temple, Pedder Road, Carmichael Road, Altamount Road, Cumballa Hill and Tardeo until the repair work is completed. BMC said it will arrange water tankers till repair works are done.

Meanwhile, deputy municipal commissioner Harshad Kale said, “We are opening one lane of the road soon. The repair works for the water pipeline is being conducted on war-footing. We will appoint a consultant for the landslide that took place, and based on the recommendation of the consultant, further steps for repair works will be undertaken.”