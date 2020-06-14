Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Passenger dies onboard Air India’s Lagos-Mumbai flight

A passenger onboard Air India’s AI 906 from Lagos (a city in Nigeria) to Mumbai died on Sunday morning. Airline officials said that despite trying hard to revive him, the...

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:38 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi,

A passenger onboard Air India’s AI 906 from Lagos (a city in Nigeria) to Mumbai died on Sunday morning. Airline officials said that despite trying hard to revive him, the 42-year-old passenger could not be saved.

The passenger was declared dead by an onboard doctor.

However, on landing, doctors of airport operator- Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL) attended him after the flight landed Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), at 3.45am.

After completing all the standard operating procedures, the passenger’s body was sent to Vile Parle-based Cooper Hospital.



Air India spokesperson, confirming this, said, “A 42-year-old male passenger, aboard AI1906 of June 13, 2020, Lagos to Mumbai flight passed away due to natural causes today.”

He further said, “A doctor on board along with our crew, who are trained to handle such medical emergencies, made an all-out attempt to revive the man through resuscitation, but all their efforts went in vain. He was declared dead on board by the attending doctor.”

However, a top source said, “The passenger had consumed a pill so that his fever is not detected at the airport. However, when the effect of the pill subsided, his body temperature shot up when the aircraft took off for Mumbai. He developed high fever and started shivering. He also suffered from internal bleeding and passed away. The cause of death in the post-mortem report is stated to be due to malaria.”

Air India officials said that they have informed about the incident to the relatives of the deceased. “The aircraft was taken for fumigation as per norms,” added the spokesperson.

