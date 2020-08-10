Sections
Passengers take to road as Delhi to Shirdi flight remains grounded

Passengers on IndiGo’s Delhi-Shirdi flight took the road on Monday to reach their destinations after the airline’s A320 Neo aircraft operating 6E 2019 flight remained...

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:43 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi,

Passengers on IndiGo’s Delhi-Shirdi flight took the road on Monday to reach their destinations after the airline’s A320 Neo aircraft operating 6E 2019 flight remained grounded at the Mumbai airport. On Sunday evening, the flight had made priority landing in Mumbai due to hydraulic failure.

Despite repeated attempts, IndiGo did not provide the status of the aircraft and the passengers. However, sources from Mumbai airport confirmed that the aircraft stayed grounded, and unable to let stranded passengers continue their air travel to Shirdi.

“Due to the limited number of flight operations from Mumbai’s CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) flights from Mumbai to Shirdi are not being operated daily,” said a Mumbai airport official.

HT had reported that the Shirdi- Delhi flight had made a priority



landing at CSMIA at around 7pm on Sunday. The IndiGo pilot had requested Mumbai air traffic control (ATC) to provide towing assistance for vacating the runway. This was done as the aircraft witnessed hydraulic failure.

IndiGo, on Sunday, had said the flight had a caution message on one of the hydraulic systems and as a precaution, the pilot diverted to Mumbai.

An airline source said, “With no other option left, all the 64 passengers were taken to Shirdi by road.”

Budget carriers- IndiGo and GoAir have been facing issues with its A320Neo aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney engines both mid-air and on-ground since 2017 following which DGCA at the end of 2019 had directed that the two low-cost airlines replace them with a modified version by May 31 this year.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 1 extended its May 31 deadline to refurbish engines in A320Neo fleet to August after supply chains and production lines were hit owing to the ongoing pandemic.

The airline is expected to finish replacing its last batch of 14 A320Neo engines by August 31.

