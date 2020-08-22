Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Patient’s kin threatens doctor in Mumbai for asking her to wear mask

Patient’s kin threatens doctor in Mumbai for asking her to wear mask

DB Marg police on Wednesday booked a woman for allegedly abusing and threatening a Grant Road nursing home doctor who asked her to wear a mask at the health facility and not to...

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 01:20 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

DB Marg police on Wednesday booked a woman for allegedly abusing and threatening a Grant Road nursing home doctor who asked her to wear a mask at the health facility and not to crowd in the patient’s room. The police have not arrested the woman yet.

The complainant, Dr Kavita Tilwani, 48, is a Malabar Hill resident and runs the SP Nursing Home along with her brother. In her complaint to the police, Dr Tilwani said on Monday, an eight-month pregnant patient was admitted at the nursing home for pregnancy-related complications and the next day.

On Wednesday, while the patient was in her room, around 20-22 of her relatives visited the nursing home to see her. Some of them were not wearing masks, stated the police complaint.

When Dr Tilwani visited the room for the patient’s check-up, she saw that the patient’s relatives were crowding the place, even as three women sat on the patient’s bed.



When Dr Tilwani raised objections over it and asked them to wear masks and leave the patient’s room, a woman sitting on the patient’s bed – Nafisa Abbas Lakdawala – started abusing her and also threatened to assault her, which led to an argument between the doctor and the patient’s relatives. Soon, the other staff members of the nursing home intervened, after which the patient’s relatives left the room.

Dr Tilwani complained about the incident to DB Marg police station, following which a case was registered under section 4 of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010, against Lakdawala.

“We would verify the allegations made in the complaint and would soon record the statement of the accused and then file a charge sheet against her at the court,” said senior inspector Suryakant Bangar of DB Marg police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Thane task force team writes book on Covid-19 guidelines
Aug 22, 2020 01:32 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 22, 2020 01:21 IST
Patient’s kin threatens doctor in Mumbai for asking her to wear mask
Aug 22, 2020 01:20 IST
Uttarakhand rights body orders probe against senior IPS officer accused of stripping class 11 student
Aug 22, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.