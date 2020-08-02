Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Patna SP in Mumbai to supervise probe

For the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Vinay Kumar Tiwari, superintendent of police of Patna city, arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, amid reports that the Mumbai police was not cooperating with the four-member special investigation team (SIT) from Bihar which arrived five days ago.

The SIT was formed after Rajput’s father filed a case of abetment to suicide against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Tiwari said, “It is not right to say that there is no coordination between the Bihar and Mumbai police. This investigation requires supervision of a senior officer, which is why I have been sent. So far, there are no plans to arrest Chakraborty. When we feel the need to question Chakraborty, we will do it.”

He said the Patna police had not received case-related documents from the Mumbai Police yet and he would try and get access to the documents.

Anil Deshmukh, home minister of Maharashtra on Sunday, tweeted, “Mumbai Police already began investigating allegations about Sushant’s unfortunate alleged suicide. Even if Bihar Police registered an offence in Patna, under Chapter 12 (information to the police and their powers to investigate) and 13 (jurisdiction of criminal courts in inquiries and trials) of the CrPC, it has to be investigated, inquired & tried by police & courts within whose jurisdiction the offence is committed. I condemn the demand for the Sushant case to be handed to CBI. The case is now being politcised for political gains. Maharashtra Police is inquiring into the case professionally & are competent in digging out the truth, leaving no stone unturned.”