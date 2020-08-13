Pawar calls Parth immature for demanding CBI probe in Rajput case

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was irked with his grandnephew Parth for demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and publicly ridiculed him. Parth is the son of his nephew and state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

“We give no importance to what my grand-nephew says. He is immature,” Pawar told media persons at YB Chavan Centre on Wednesday.

Significantly, Pawar also said that he is not opposed to CBI probe in the matter, which has been demanded by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. CBI has filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members after the Centre approved its probe in the matter.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He allegedly committed suicide.

Responding to media queries on Wednesday, Pawar said farmers also commit suicide but media does not take note of that. “The suicide by the actor is unfortunate, but the way it is being discussed in the media is surprising. In my district, 20 farmers have committed suicide but no media has taken note of it,” he said.

Pawar said he has been watching the Mumbai Police for five decades and is confident that they would handle the probe well.

“Maharashtra and Mumbai Police are capable and I have 100% faith in them. If someone still wants a probe by CBI or any other agency, then there is no reason to oppose it,” he said, taking a cautious stand.

On July 27, Parth had met state home minister Anil Deshmukh and demanded a CBI investigation in the Rajput death case.

Parth’s demand was contrary to the stand taken by Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition government, in which NCP is one of the partners along with the Shiv Sena and the Congress. The state government has been in favour of a probe by the Mumbai Police.

“With the whole country, especially youth, seeking a proper investigation into the death of late Sushant Singh Rajput, I urged Anil Deshmukh to take national emotions into consideration and initiate a CBI investigation,” Parth had tweeted, in which he had also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Pawar’s statement, however, has sparked speculations about differences within the Pawar clan which had seen open a revolt by Ajit and a few other NCP lawmakers last November when they got together with the BJP to form a government. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had sworn in as chief minister with Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister. Ajit, however, returned to the party fold after the government lasted only 80 hours as most NCP legislators refused to side with the rebel faction. A month later, Ajit Pawar was sworn-in again on the same position in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

Meanwhile, few hours after Pawar’s comment on Parth, Ajit reached Silver Oak, residence of the NCP chief in south Mumbai, and held a meeting where Supriya Sule, Pawar’s daughter and state NCP chief Jayant Patil were also present.

Patil, however, tried to downplay the matter and denied any differences in the Pawar family. He also refused having any discussion on Parth’s statements in the meeting.

“It was a scheduled meeting. We had discussion on several issues. The party allows everyone to express their views. He (Parth) may have said something that I’m not aware of. There was no discussion on Parth’s statements, also no clarification will be sought from him,” Patil said while responding to the queries after the meeting.

NCP insiders said Parth had already met Pawar and Supriya Sule on Tuesday evening on the issue and tried to explain his side. But the NCP chief public comment indicates that things have not yet resolved, said a party insider.

Parth had contested last year’s Lok Sabha election from Maval constituency in Maharashtra against the wishes of the NCP chief, and lost to sitting Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne.

Recently, Parth also tweeted a letter saying that Shri Ram, who embodies the faith and cultural identity of India, will finally be home in peace on August 5, the day of the bhoomipujan of Ram Temple at Ayodhya took place.