Payal Ghosh apologises to Richa Chadha, Bombay HC disposes of defamation suit

The Bombay high court on Wednesday disposed of the defamation suit filed by actor Richa Chadha against actor Payal Ghosh, after Ghosh informed the court that she had withdrawn the allegedly defamatory and derogatory statements against Chadha and tendered an apology. After both the parties submitted consent terms agreeing that they will not file any case against each other nor would they seek compensation, the court accepted the same and disposed of the suit against Ghosh.

However, Chadha’s suit against film personality Kamaal R Khan and a TV channel will continue as Khan submitted that he would contest it. The court has asked him to file an affidavit and posted the matter for hearing after six weeks.

AK Menon, while hearing the suit, was informed by advocate Nitin Satpute who represented actor Payal Ghosh that as per court directions both parties had amicably settled the issue which had arisen out of the comments Ghosh made about Chadha when she accused film director Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct.

Satpute said that as per the October 12 directions of the court, both parties had arrived at a settlement and had filed their consent terms. Advocate Saveena Bedi, representing Chadha, concurred and said that the consent terms were arrived at amicably and were finalised and signed. As per the settlement, both had agreed not to file a case against each other nor seek compensation.

Chadha had filed the defamation suit seeking a compensation of Rs 1.1 crore from Ghosh, film personality Kamal Khan and a TV channel for sharing and airing alleged derogatory and defamatory comments made by director Anurag Kashyap about Chadha while allegedly seeking sexual favours from Ghosh.

During the initial hearing, the high court had directed both Chadha and Ghosh to settle the matter and issued an injunction against news channels and portals from sharing or airing disputed content till the suit was decided.

Advocate Manoj Gadkari, appearing for Khan, informed the court that his client was willing to contest the suit but would refrain from sharing the derogatory posts on social media. Advocate Nikhil Mishra, appearing for the channel, also said that they would contest the suit and argue against the injunction issued by the court.

After hearing all sides the court accepted the consent terms between the actors and disposed the suit against Ghosh but said that the suit would continue against Khan and the channel and posted the matter for hearing after six weeks.