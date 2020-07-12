‘Perfectly alright’: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari says after reports of self-isolation

BMC officials had said out of the 16 staff members of Raj Bhavan, two had tested positive more than a week ago. (Hindustan Times)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on Sunday some of the news reports regarding his health are “baseless” and that he is not in self-isolation after more than a dozen members of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had said earlier that Bhagat Singh Koshyari has isolated himself after 16 members of the Raj Bhavan staff tested positive for Covid-19. Koshyari will undergo the test for Covid-19, if required, in the coming days, they had said.

“I am perfectly alright and not in self-isolation. I underwent relevant tests, the result of which came in the negative. There are no symptoms of Covid-19 either,” he said in a statement.

“However, considering the Covid-19 situation elsewhere, I am discharging all my official duties strictly adhering to protocols like social distancing, sanitizing, wearing of masks, etc,” he added.

BMC officials had said out of the 16 staff members of Raj Bhavan, two had tested positive more than a week ago.

Around 100 members were then tested for the viral disease by the governor’s office on Saturday at state-run JJ Hospital. BMC officials said around 14 staff members have tested positive for Covid-19.

Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state, on Saturday reported 8,139 new cases of Covid-19—the first time when the state crossed the 8,000-mark in a day—taking its tally to 146,600.

The death toll of the state also breached 10,000-mark after 223 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The toll stands at 10,116, according to data released by the health department.

Mumbai reported 1,284 new coronavirus disease cases, which have taken the city’s tally to 91,745.