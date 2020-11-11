Sections
Permit local train travel for teachers: Maharashtra government to railways

The state government has requested the railways to allow teachers and school staff to travel by local trains. The move comes days after the Maharashtra education department made...

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:31 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The railways permitted only essential service workers to use local trains during the lockdown. (HT Photo)

The state government has requested the railways to allow teachers and school staff to travel by local trains. The move comes days after the Maharashtra education department made 50% attendance mandatory for teachers and non-teaching staff in schools.

Last week, the government’s disaster management department wrote to the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), asking them to allow teachers to travel by trains. “In accordance with the department’s move of implementing 50% attendance for teachers, it is requested that they be allowed to ply by trains,” the letter stated.

State education minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “We have proposed the railways to allow train travel for school staff and are hoping to get an approval soon.”

Officials from the railways said that the proposal will be sent to the railway board for approval, and a decision will be taken accordingly.

If approved, teachers will benefit from being allowed to travel by local trains. “Most teachers travel very long distances from their homes to school. Travelling by buses or private vehicles is time-consuming and costly. The government should allow train travel soon,” said a teacher of a suburban school.

As per standard operating procedures (SOPs) released on October 30, teachers from all schools in Maharashtra can be asked to be physically present for work related to online learning or other academic purposes. Schools have been asked to ensure that they sanitise their premises and undertake temperature checks. Teachers have been asked to follow safety guidelines like wearing masks and following physical distancing. Similarly, schools need to follow the policy of “staying home if unwell” for teachers who are not feeling well, especially those who have comorbidities or are above the age of 50 years.

